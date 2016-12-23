Kirby’s Disturbing History: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas mayhem

• A blizzard raging for two days blocks nearly all traffic, including trains, wagons and cars. Some Utah communities are completely cut off from supplies. Residents in Eureka are burning their porches to keep warm.

Dec. 25 • In Garland, the bank, a pool hall and the office of Utah Power & Light burn to the ground. The volunteer fire department is delayed responding because of the ongoing blizzard.

• A nitroglycerin bomb is discovered by a man sweeping the sidewalk outside the home of Utah Gov. William Spry at 368 First Ave. in Salt Lake City. The bomb — which contained scrap iron and would have shredded anyone nearby — is disarmed. It's suspected the IWW used the Christmas Eve explosion on South Temple as a diversion to plant this bomb.

• A Sixth Avenue streetcar drags a man along Main Street after he fell on the pavement and his head became wedged between a part of the car and the ground. He survives.

—

1941

Dec. 22 • While wrapping a package at Sears & Roebuck, 306 S. Main, Mrs. Paul Gilmore has the end of her thumb cut off by a drunken customer who was unhappy with the manner of the wrapping.

Dec. 24 • Salt Lake City Judge Frank E. Moss gives temporary Christmas liberty to 42 jail inmates. Contrary to tradition, City Prosecutor Bruce R. McConkie objects to the motion. Two of the inmates return, drunk, within 24 hours, pleading to be let back in.

Dec. 25 • Snow and ice delay travel through much of northern Utah. Ten people are injured.

• Thrilled with his new Christmas pellet gun, Melvin Rogers, 11, 714 Blair St., promptly shoots his 4-year-old sister Margaret in the face with it. She is taken to the emergency hospital, where the pellet is safely removed.

Dec. 26 • Salt Lake City sounds its air raid siren in a previously announced drill. Most residents fail to hear it.

Dec. 29 • In last-minute compliance with a federal order, Japanese, German, and Italian "aliens" in the Salt Lake area turn in more than 200 radios and 300 cameras.

—

1966