Estimated cost to build four homeless shelters approaches $40 million

The price tag rose about $10 million in late September, when officials changed course toward four 150-bed sites that are expected to double as one-stop resource centers and reduce the overall homeless population.

Previously, the city and county had planned to build two 250-bed shelters at a cost of $14 million-$15 million apiece. Each 150-bed shelter is thought likely to cost about $9 million-$10 million, and the four-site model increases costs for land and staffing.

Officials say they're confident the community and the involved governments will make up the difference. They're just not sure yet precisely how.

Salt Lake City Councilman Stan Penfold said he expects private donors — like 79-year-old businessman Pat King, who pledged $4 million this week — to foot about half the total bill. In the case of the recently opened Eccles Theater, Penfold said, many donations were withheld until they broke ground.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams said the timeline for construction is a moving target and depends on the availability of funding: He would like to begin building two shelters in 2017 and the others in 2018.

City spokesman Matthew Rojas said the city is "hopeful" to break ground on at least one shelter in 2017 and to have at least one shelter completed by 2018.

Timing is complicated, he said, by procedures related to zoning and conditional use.

House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, said Friday that competition for state funding is fierce, and legislators — who have yet to appropriate two-thirds of the $27 million — had hoped "we would be a little further along than where we are right now."

Hughes said he had urged city officials to choose their preferred sites or risk the state stepping in, because "I'd sooner pick those sites as a state than to see those dollars lost" in the general session.

He's pleased the city answered the call, Hughes said, but some legislators may be critical that the shelters aren't designed yet.

Rojas said the city "at this time" has no plans to ask the state for money beyond the $27 million to help cover the additional buildings.

City Councilman Charlie Luke said Hughes and McAdams joined Biskupski in the announcement of the four-site model and that their buy-in eases concerns about getting stuck with the bill.

But Luke said he doesn't want the shelters to "trickle" out one by one.

"Where I think [the additional cost] would hurt is if the city is perceived as dragging our feet and not moving things forward," Luke said.

The four sites announced last week by Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and the City Council are: 653 E. Simpson Ave. (2300 South); 275 W. High Ave. (1400 South), 131 E. 700 South and 648 W. 100 South.