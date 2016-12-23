Crossroads Urban Center, Rowland Hall team to provide holiday meals to needy
The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published Dec 23 2016 03:18PM
•
Last Updated Dec 23 2016 10:01 pm
(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune)
Volunteer Rhonda Nugent hands out food at the Rowland Hall & Crossroads Urban Center Holiday Meal Giveaway for Utah Families in Need in Salt Lake City, Friday December 23, 2016.
Crossroads Urban Center handed out complete holiday meals to families in need at Rowland Hall on Friday.
The plan was for more than 800 meals to be distributed.