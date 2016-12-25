Rolly: GOP sends Christmas message about giving, but what about paying its bills?

Evans made a special mention of how giving the state of Utah happens to be. He didn't have to mention it's a GOP-dominated state, so giving would be the custom.

"We live in a state where giving is second nature, and service is a part of who we are," he wrote.

"As we come to the close of another year, let us reflect on our own giving spirit," he continued. "I encourage each of you to call a friend who may not have the abundance of family, check in on an elderly neighbor or say thank you to our service men, women and first responders. The simple act of remembering someone else in need may be the most meaningful gift they receive all year. On behalf of the Utah Republican Party staff, and officers, I want to extend to each of you a very blessed and Merry Christmas."

The reader who relayed to me that lovely message was Steve Theobald, who has a lawsuit pending in 3rd District Court against the Utah Republican Party for its failure to pay his company, Redstone Design, the $11,000 it owes for services and supplies Redstone provided to the Utah GOP for both the state and national Republican conventions.

Perhaps Evans was trying to convey the meaning of the Christmas spirit to Theobald, which may include forgiveness of one's debts. After all, based on the struggles the GOP has had paying its bills lately, it could be labeled as being underprivileged.

Another company that might want to embrace the Christmas spirit and forgive debts from a beloved political party is Modern Display, which has turned over debts the party owes it for decorating services at the state GOP convention to a collection agency.

I mean, where's the love?

And bill collectors who have dogged the party for unpaid bills stemming from party conventions at the South Towne Expo Center and the Salt Palace might want to play Santa Claus and let the GOP off the hook.

After all, it's Christmas.

prolly@sltrib.com