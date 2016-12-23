Utah man gets 115-year sentence in 2nd child sex abuse conviction

Ogden • A man is going to prison after his second conviction for child sex abuse landed him a 115-year sentence.

The Standard-Examiner reports that 34-year-old Richard Drew Rhodes was convicted by a jury in November and received five back-to-back prison terms this month.

Court records say a boy under the age of 12 was abused by Rhodes in 2013.

The boy told investigators the abuse occurred more often than he could count.

Rhodes took a plea deal in 2003 for the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old boy.

He received a five-year prison sentence in May 2006 for a probation violation and was released in 2010.