Prosecutors drop gift count in Swallow public corruption case

On Friday, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said his office decided to drop the charge as part of a "hard scrub" of the case that prosecutors are conducting in preparation for a February trial.

"As we are streamlining and focusing on the February trial, we are starting to clean up the case," Gill said. "It was probably one of the weaker counts."

Swallow remains charged with 10 other felonies and two misdemeanors, including another gift count, and counts of receiving or soliciting bribes, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and participating in a pattern of unlawful conduct.

Swallow has pleaded not guilty to each of the charges and, if he is found guilty, faces a prison term of up to 30 years.

Gill said it's not likely his office will drop any of the other charges, but will continue to look closely at the case as February nears.

"If there are things that come up, we will address them in the legal way," he said.

Swallow's attorney, Scott C. Williams, said he believes the gift count would have been dismissed earlier had the courts held a preliminary hearing in the case.

"The charge, as with others, was so meritless," Williams said.

On the advice of a previous attorney in 2015, Swallow waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Such hearings are designed to give the court a preview of the case, so a judge can decide if there is sufficient evidence to support the charges and hold a trial.

Williams in April petitioned the court to vacate Swallow's waiver and hold a hearing, but lost the argument with Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills.

Charges against Swallow and his predecessor Mark Shurtleff were brought jointly in 2014 by Gill, a Democrat, and Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings, a Republican. The case followed nearly two years of investigative work by county, state and federal authorities, state lawmakers and the lieutenant governor's office.

Both men were accused of cultivating a pay-to-play climate inside the office. Shurtleff was first elected to the attorney general's office in 2000 and served a dozen years. Swallow was elected to replace Shurtleff in 2012, but resigned in late 2013 amid allegations of the scandal.

When their cases were split, Gill took over the Swallow case and Shurtleff's case went to Rawlings.

Shurtleff's case was dismissed in July.

The charge dropped by Salt Lake County prosecutors on Thursday was not included in the original criminal complaint, but was added in May of 2015.