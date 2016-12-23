Quantcast
Snowbird Resort employee injured while using snowblowing machine

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Last Updated Dec 23 2016 04:31 pm

A Snowbird Resort employee was injured Friday morning when he became pinned under a snowblowing machine.

The 50-year-old man was in serious condition with internal injuries when medical personnel arrived, Unified Police tweeted at about 11 a.m.

Brian Brown, the communications director for the resort, later said the man was using a machine that is pushed from behind to clear snow near the west end of the resort when he somehow became pinned.

The injured man was flown by helicopter to University Hospital, Brown said later Friday, adding that he did not have additional information on the man's condition.

 

