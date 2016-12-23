Quantcast
North Logan daycare owners arrested, license under review

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Dec 23 2016 09:02 pm
Crime » Husband, wife are accused of child abuse.
The owners of a North Logan daycare have been arrested on child abuse allegations, and their business license is under review by the Utah Department of Health.

Cache County Jail records show that Craig Petith, 47, and his wife Brenda Petith, 45, were arrested Wednesday. They were released after posting bonds of $3,900 and $7,800, respectively. Both were booked on suspicion of class A misdemeanor counts of child abuse.

North Park police received reports from the families of two different children regarding undisclosed physical incidents at Brenda's Child Care, 1745 N. 1600 East. The information was shared with the Division of Child & Family Services, which is conducting its own investigation.

DCFS spokeswoman Ashley Sumner said she was prohibited by policy from providing details about the allegations, other than to confirm the division was aware of, and looking into the matter.

Sumner referred questions about the daycare's operational status to the Department of Health Services, where spokeswoman Jenny Johnson said the Petiths' license remained valid — for now.

A DHS licensing team visited the daycare on Thursday, finding "no evidence of immediate danger" to children at the business.

"The team has made no decisions yet," Johnson said, but once it makes recommendations — which could range from no action to increasing inspections, changing the license to a conditional one, or pulling the license altogether — the Petiths will have 30 days to appeal.

The findings of the DHS probe will not be publicly released until after the appeal, Johnson said.

Calls to and a message left at daycare's office telephone on Friday went unanswered.

