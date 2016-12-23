North Logan daycare owners arrested, license under review

The owners of a North Logan daycare have been arrested on child abuse allegations, and their business license is under review by the Utah Department of Health.
Cache County Jail records show that Craig Petith, 47, and his wife Brenda Petith, 45, were arrested Wednesday. They were released after posting bonds of $3,900 and $7,800, respectively. Both were booked on suspicion of class A misdemeanor counts of child abuse.
North Park police received reports from the families of two different children regarding undisclosed physical incidents at Brenda's Child Care, 1745 N. 1600 East. The information was shared with the Division of Child & Family Services, which is conducting its own investigation.