North Logan daycare owners arrested, license under review

DCFS spokeswoman Ashley Sumner said she was prohibited by policy from providing details about the allegations, other than to confirm the division was aware of, and looking into the matter.

Sumner referred questions about the daycare's operational status to the Department of Health Services, where spokeswoman Jenny Johnson said the Petiths' license remained valid — for now.

A DHS licensing team visited the daycare on Thursday, finding "no evidence of immediate danger" to children at the business.

"The team has made no decisions yet," Johnson said, but once it makes recommendations — which could range from no action to increasing inspections, changing the license to a conditional one, or pulling the license altogether — the Petiths will have 30 days to appeal.

The findings of the DHS probe will not be publicly released until after the appeal, Johnson said.

Calls to and a message left at daycare's office telephone on Friday went unanswered.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims