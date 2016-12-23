Education department: Stevens-Henager College isn’t a nonprofit, and that’s final

The Department of Education took issue with the structure of the company, which uses school earnings to pay off debt owed to Carl Barney, the former owner of Stevens-Henager College, CollegeAmerica, California College San Diego and Independence University.

For-profit colleges are limited in the amount of federal financial aid they can collect, as well as other regulations.

"This should send a clear message to anyone who thinks converting to nonprofit status is a way to avoid oversight while hanging onto the financial benefits," King said in August. "Don't waste your time."

Juhlin accused the department of misrepresenting CEHE's structure, and criticized the decision as being motivated by political opposition to for-profit institutions of higher education.

In his letter to CEHE, Bennett wrote that while critics of for-profit colleges might agree with the department's decision, agreement is not evidence that the decision was made to champion or mollify those political views.

"On either side of those choices there are critics and proponents," Bennett said. "The [August] decision was driven by neither, and neither is this decision on the reconsideration request."

Bennett also wrote that denying nonprofit status is a matter of policy, and not indicative of illegality or wrongdoing by CEHE.

"A transaction can be perfectly 'moral and lawful,' yet an institution may not qualify as a nonprofit under the department's regulations," he said.

Bennett's letter states that the status of CEHE's colleges can be updated when those institutions apply for recertification.

In addition to requesting reconsideration, CEHE has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Education.

Juhlin said Friday he wasn't surprised that CEHE's request for reconsideration was denied.

"We expected the department to maintain its position, that's why we filed our lawsuit," Juhlin said. "This administration is again demonstrating that they're trying to do everything they can to put up roadblocks for free-market, private education."

