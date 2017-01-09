Juvenile justice: Attorneys for all, and other changes, may be coming for Utah’s youths

"It feels a lot better to have someone on [your] side who knows what they're doing," he said in a recent interview with The Salt Lake Tribune. "I think it's, like, the best thing to have an attorney — even if you are not a bad kid or anything. Just to have someone, just in case."

In August, his mother reported to police that her son had assaulted her — though he says he never hit her. A week later, police were called again after he broke a windshield during an argument, damage the teen said was accidental.

The Tribune does not generally identify youths who have been charged with crimes, unless they have been certified to stand trial adults. The South Jordan boy's account was verified through a review of court papers.

In October, he resolved his case: He pleaded guilty to the criminal mischief charge and paid to replace the windshield. The assault charge was dismissed. There was no probation and no time in detention centers ordered. For the teen, it gave him the chance to move past his mistakes and focus on his efforts to be emancipated — things like maintaining a job and finding someone who would provide health insurance to a teenager — all while trying to finish high school.

Cases like this show why having court-appointed attorneys can make a difference for youths, according to Pamela Vickrey, executive director of the Utah Juvenile Defender Attorneys.

"Much of it is to have an advocate that is just for the kid and also helping make sure the kids understand the proceedings," Vickrey said. "You are trying to make sure the kid understands what's happening and advocate zealously for them, but [also] trying to make sure the system is doing what it's set up to do and rehabilitate."

Providing lawyers for all juveniles charged criminally is just one of many changes proposed by the Utah Juvenile Justice Working Group, which is composed of juvenile judges, attorneys, legislators and others appointed by the governor to study how youths are treated in the state's justice system. The recommendations will be used as the foundation for a number of proposed statutory changes coming before the Legislature this session.

Research • No significant changes have been made to Utah's juvenile system in the past two decades, according to Ron Gordon, executive director of the Utah Commission of Criminal and Juvenile Justice. The state has a good system, Gordon said — one that others often emulate when making their own changes — but it isn't perfect.

"We knew we weren't trying to fix a broken system," said Gordon, who heads the working group. "We knew we weren't starting over from scratch. … We knew we had dedicated professional and evidenced-based models. [But] we also saw that we had fairly high recidivism rates."

Gordon said one of the group's findings was particularly surprising: Youths who were deemed "low-risk" often were progressing deeper into the juvenile-justice system. Comparing similarly situated low-risk youths, Gordon said the group found that if juveniles are placed out of the home — whether that be in a detention center, a group home or another placement — they fared worse and reoffended more often than those allowed to stay in their homes.

The group also found that most of the juveniles — 81 percent — who were in out-of-home placements were not accused of felony-level crimes.

Oftentimes, youths were taken out of their homes simply because the services they needed, such as substance use or mental health treatment, weren't available in their community, according to Gordon.