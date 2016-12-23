Freight train derails, disrupts nearby TRAX ‘Red Line’ services

An early Friday morning Utah Railway Co. freight train derailment disrupted Utah Transit Authority's nearby "Red Line" TRAX service for several hours.

Five box cars in the 21-car train derailed, said G&W spokesman Michael Williams. No injuries were reported from the incident, which occurred at about 4 a.m. near 4800 West and the Old Bingham Highway (9470 South).

However, UTA spokesman Remi Barron said the incident did require the use of a "bus bridge" between the Fashion Place and Daybreak TRAX stations beginning at about 5 a.m. The Utah Railway cars were placed back on the rails at about 12:45 p.m., Williams said, and the Red Line was operating normally by about 3:30 p.m., according to Barron. Riders were warned to expect delays in their commutes.