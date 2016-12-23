Quantcast
Utah woman charged in DUI crash that killed her husband

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Dec 23 2016 08:11 pm

A Cache County woman has been charged with automobile homicide for allegedly driving under the influence of prescription medications when she caused a multi-car crash in Smithfield, which caused fatal injuries to her husband.

Eska Miller Bird, 41, of Logan, was charged Tuesday in 1st District Court with second-degree felony auto homicide in connection with the death of 52-year-old William Robert Bird.

The crash occurred on Oct. 28, but William Bird — who was critically injured — died on Nov. 26, according to Cache County Attorney James Swink, who said Eska Bird had tested positive for prescription medications. Swink declined to specify what medications she had allegedly taken.

Eska Bird also was charged with seven class A misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, one count of class B misdemeanor reckless driving, and having no evidence of insurance, an infraction.

Smithfield police Sgt. Trevor Larson said Friday that at about 7 p.m. on Oct. 28, Eska Bird was driving south on Main Street (U.S. 91) in Smithfield when her vehicle went into the northbound lanes near 850 South and collided with three other vehicles.

One of the other vehicles "T-boned" the Bird vehicle on the passenger side, causing "significant injuries" to William Bird, Larson said.

Larson said Eska Bird's speed — well over the posted 40 mph — was "definitely a factor" in the accident, as was the rainy weather.

"It was down-pouring," Larson said, adding that he was aware Bird had claimed on her Facebook page that her car had started hydro-planing.

Five people, including William Bird, were taken hospitals. Eska Bird was not injured, Larson said.

As of Friday, no arrest warrant or summons had been issued for the defendant.

