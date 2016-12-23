Utah woman charged in DUI crash that killed her husband

Eska Bird also was charged with seven class A misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, one count of class B misdemeanor reckless driving, and having no evidence of insurance, an infraction.

Smithfield police Sgt. Trevor Larson said Friday that at about 7 p.m. on Oct. 28, Eska Bird was driving south on Main Street (U.S. 91) in Smithfield when her vehicle went into the northbound lanes near 850 South and collided with three other vehicles.

One of the other vehicles "T-boned" the Bird vehicle on the passenger side, causing "significant injuries" to William Bird, Larson said.

Larson said Eska Bird's speed — well over the posted 40 mph — was "definitely a factor" in the accident, as was the rainy weather.

"It was down-pouring," Larson said, adding that he was aware Bird had claimed on her Facebook page that her car had started hydro-planing.

Five people, including William Bird, were taken hospitals. Eska Bird was not injured, Larson said.

As of Friday, no arrest warrant or summons had been issued for the defendant.

