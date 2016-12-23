Utah woman charged in DUI crash that killed her husband

A Cache County woman has been charged with automobile homicide for allegedly driving under the influence of prescription medications when she caused a multi-car crash in Smithfield, which caused fatal injuries to her husband.
Eska Miller Bird, 41, of Logan, was charged Tuesday in 1st District Court with second-degree felony auto homicide in connection with the death of 52-year-old William Robert Bird.
The crash occurred on Oct. 28, but William Bird — who was critically injured — died on Nov. 26, according to Cache County Attorney James Swink, who said Eska Bird had tested positive for prescription medications. Swink declined to specify what medications she had allegedly taken.