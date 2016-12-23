Judge asks man’s loved ones to stop sending letters

Ogden • A judge says he wants family and friends of an Ogden man awaiting trial for murder to cut back on the number of letters they send to his office.

The Standard-Examiner reports Judge Brent West said Wednesday he's been receiving "a batch of letters" in support of Andrew Dominic Esquer every week. He says he understands people love the suspect, but that it's inappropriate for him to read all the letters.

Esquer has pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with the July 2015 death of William Patrick Hicks.

Court documents say Esquer admitted to fatally shooting the 30-year-old victim after an argument.