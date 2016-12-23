Millcreek Canyon search for missing, endangered man scaled back

Indeed, expectations for heavy mountain snowstorms through Christmas had prompted the large search efforts of this week, when UPD issued the missing and endangered person alert for Richardson.

In addition to his mental illness history, Richardson also is considered at risk because he is not believed properly dressed for outdoor winter weather, UPD said.

He was last seen by hikers in the Dog Lake area of Millcreek Canyon two weeks ago, begging for food. He refused offers of additional aid from the hikers at that time, and UPD officers subsequently called to the scene could not find him.

Richardson walked away from the Salt Lake Behavioral Health Center, 3802 S. 700 East, on Dec. 7. He was subsequently entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person.

On Dec. 9, Richardson was located by his father and returned to the center. A hearing was held, but he was not ordered to be formally committed; the next day, he left with his dog to take a walk and did not return.

On Dec. 16, Richardson's dog was found alone in the Evergreen picnic area of Millcreek Canyon and taken into custody by animal control officers. Three days later, Richardson's father discovered and recovered the dog while checking online shelter listings.

Fearing for his son's safety, he contacted police, and that prompted the search efforts.

UPD asks anyone who may have seen Richardson in the past two weeks to call 801-743-7000.

