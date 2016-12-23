Millcreek Canyon search for missing, endangered man scaled back

Efforts to find a "missing and endangered" man, last seen hiking in Millcreek Canyon on Dec. 10, was scaled back Friday after nearly a week of extensive ground and air search efforts.
Search and rescue ground crews, aided by a Department of Public Safety helicopter, had been scouring the rugged, snowy region east of Salt Lake City since Monday for 24-year-old Blake Richardson, who has a history of mental illness.
Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said search efforts would continue, but will not been as extensive heading into the holiday weekend.
"[It won't be] a big one like yesterday," Lohrke said Friday. "UPD Canyon Patrol will continue, but we're not bringing [Salt Lake County Search and Rescue] out again. The 'high probability' areas were searched and the surrounding areas are too dangerous right now."