Orem police investigating fatal shooting of intruder as possible case of self-defense

Orem police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man as he forced himself into another man's apartment on Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense.

Officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. to Village Park Apartments, 1080 N. State St., following reports of an intruder and that a single shot had been fired, Orem police said in a Friday news release.

Jackson Woodward, 22, of Provo, who was shot in the chest, was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he later died.

Everyone else involved was interviewed and later released, police said.

The Utah County Attorneys office will decide if charges are filed against the alleged shooter, whose identity was not released by police.