Man shot in chest at Orem apartment

A man was shot in the chest at an Orem apartment complex Thursday evening, police say.

Officers responded to Village Park Apartments, 1080 N. State St., about 6:30 p.m., said Orem police Lt. Craig Martinez. When they arrived, one man had a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Two other men and one woman, who police have not identified as suspects, were interviewed by police. It's unclear what their relationships are with the man who was shot.

Martinez said they offered conflicting accounts of what precipitated the incident.

Police did not have a name or age for the injured man.