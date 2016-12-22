Utah Highway Patrol trooper’s car hit, no injuries

A car slid off a snow-covered freeway in Millard County and struck a Utah Highway Patrol trooper's car Thursday afternoon.

The trooper, who was outside his patrol car and not hurt during the crash, was responding to another minor collision caused by slick roads about 3 p.m., said UHP Sgt. Todd Royce.

A vehicle heading north on Interstate 15 hit the back of the trooper's car near mile marker 137, causing damage to the trunk of the car but no injuries.

Royce said the incident should serve as a reminder for drivers to slow down in bad weather conditions, especially when approaching emergency vehicles. The crash comes about one month after another trooper, Eric Ellsworth, was hit and killed while stopping for a downed power line in Box Elder County. A teenage girl struck Ellsworth on Nov. 18. He died four days later.