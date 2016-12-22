January parole hearing for former Utah teacher Brianne Altice, who was convicted of sex crimes

A former Utah English teacher convicted of sexually abusing three male students will have her first chance at parole next month.

The Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden reports the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will consider when to release ex-Davis High School teacher Brianne Altice at a hearing on Jan. 24.

The 37-year-old woman was sentenced last summer to at least 2 years and up to 30 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to three counts of forcible sexual abuse.

Prosecutors say one of the boys was 16 and two were 17 when she had sex with them.