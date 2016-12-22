January parole hearing for former Utah teacher Brianne Altice, who was convicted of sex crimes
The Associated Press
First Published 2 hours ago
•
Updated 36 minutes ago
(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune)
Brianne Altice, 35, was taken into custody and ordered to stand trial in 2nd District Court after Judge John R. Morris refused to set bail, Thursday, January 15, 2015. Altice, is facing a total of 14 felony charges for allegedly having sexual relationships with three male students: five counts of first-degree felony rape, two counts of first-degree felony forcible sodomy, three counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse, along with three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one count of dealing harmful material to a minor, all third-degree felonies.
(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune)
A former Utah English teacher convicted of sexually abusing three male students will have her first chance at parole next month.
The Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden reports the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will consider when to release ex-Davis High School teacher Brianne Altice at a hearing on Jan. 24.
The 37-year-old woman was sentenced last summer to at least 2 years and up to 30 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to three counts of forcible sexual abuse.
Prosecutors say one of the boys was 16 and two were 17 when she had sex with them.