Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

‘Behind the Headlines’: Electors’ votes, backlash over shelter sites, air-quality woes and Swallow’s court setback

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 7 minutes ago

Utah electors unanimously cast their votes for President-elect Donald Trump. Salt Lake City Council members receive threats after the announcement of the four new homeless service-center sites. Utah falls short of EPA air-quality standards. And attempts to dismiss the case against former Utah Attorney General John Swallow are denied by a state judge.

On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Tom Harvey and Emma Penrod, as well as government and politics editor Dan Harrie, join KCPW's Roger McDonough to talk about the week's top stories.

Each Friday morning, stream "Behind the Headlines" on KCPW.org or tune in to KCPW or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.

 

AT A GLANCE

‘BEHIND THE HEADLINES’

Electors’ votes, SLC shelter-site backlash, dirty air and Swallow’s court setback

9 a.m. » Utah electors unanimously cast their votes for President-elect Donald Trump. Salt Lake City Council members receive threats after the announcement of the four new homeless service-center sites. Utah falls short of EPA air-quality standards. And attempts to dismiss the case against former Utah Attorney General John Swallow are denied by a state judge. Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Tom Harvey and Emma Penrod, as well as government and politics editor Dan Harrie, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories. Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” on KCPW.org or tune in to KCPW or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. › sltrib.com

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()