Nephi businessman sent to prison for eight years in $8.4 million fraud case

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 3 hours ago

After earlier rejecting a proposed sentence as too lenient, a federal judge on Thursday sent a Nephi businessman to prison for eight years in a financial fraud case and ordered him to pay restitution of $8.4 million.

In November, U.S. District Judge David Sam had rejected a recommended sentence of four to five years after Thomas Edward Andrews reached a plea deal in a case in which he was accused of bilking customers and investors.

On Thursday, Sam instead imposed the longer prison sentence and also placed Andrews on three years of supervised release once he gets out of prison.

Andrews pleaded guilty to one felony count of mail fraud and one of securities fraud.

He convinced clients or investors to put retirement funds into two investments he touted, the Lincoln Financial Group and The Jackson Trust, both supposedly from California.

The entities, however, were scam companies made up Andrews and the money was moved into his personal checking accounts and then all of it was spent, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing brief.

A list of investors filed in the court record shows that one lost nearly $2 million and two others nearly $1 million, while a number are out several hundred thousand dollars.

Sam earlier sentenced a second defendant, Scott Walter Christensen, to a year and a day in prison.

Christensen was Andrews' assistant and posed as a fictitious person whose role was to use a phone with a California number to talk to clients and give them assurances about their accounts, prosecutors said.

Christensen also assisted in the preparation of false account statements and each quarter he and Andrews would drive or fly to California to mail the statements to clients.

Federal prosecutors had recommended no prison time for Christensen but Sam also rejected that deal. Christensen also was ordered to pay $1 million in restitution at a minimum rate of $250 a month.

 

