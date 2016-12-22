Nephi businessman sent to prison for eight years in $8.4 million fraud case

Andrews pleaded guilty to one felony count of mail fraud and one of securities fraud.

He convinced clients or investors to put retirement funds into two investments he touted, the Lincoln Financial Group and The Jackson Trust, both supposedly from California.

The entities, however, were scam companies made up Andrews and the money was moved into his personal checking accounts and then all of it was spent, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing brief.

A list of investors filed in the court record shows that one lost nearly $2 million and two others nearly $1 million, while a number are out several hundred thousand dollars.

Sam earlier sentenced a second defendant, Scott Walter Christensen, to a year and a day in prison.

Christensen was Andrews' assistant and posed as a fictitious person whose role was to use a phone with a California number to talk to clients and give them assurances about their accounts, prosecutors said.

Christensen also assisted in the preparation of false account statements and each quarter he and Andrews would drive or fly to California to mail the statements to clients.

Federal prosecutors had recommended no prison time for Christensen but Sam also rejected that deal. Christensen also was ordered to pay $1 million in restitution at a minimum rate of $250 a month.