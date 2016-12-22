Quantcast
Searchers scour Millcreek Canyon for missing/endangered man

By connect
A missing and endangered person alert has been issue for mentally disturbed man last seen hiking in Millcreek Canyon almost two weeks ago.

Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said 24-year-old Blake Richardson was the subject of a ground and air search on Thursday, an effort given more urgency because of winter storms forecast to move into the region in the next several days.

"[Richardson] is considered endangered because he is not dressed properly for the weather and suffers from mental illness," Lohrke explained.

He was last seen by hikers in the Dog Lake area of Millcreek Canyon on Dec. 10, where he asked them for food. He refused offers of additional aid from the hikers at that time, and UPD officers subsequently called to the scene could not find him, Lohrke said.

Richardson had walked away from the Salt Lake Behavioral Health Center, 3802 S. 700 East, on Dec. 7. He was subsequently entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person.

On Dec. 9, Richardson was located by his father and returned to the center. A hearing was held, but he was not ordered formally committed; the next day, he left with his dog to take a walk and did not return.

On Dec. 16, Richardson's dog was found alone in the Evergreen picnic area of Millcreek Canyon and taken into custody by animal control officers. Three days later, Richardson's father discovered and recovered the dog while checking online shelter listings.

Fearing for his son's safety, he contacted police. A search effort was launched on Monday.

UPD asks anyone who may have seen Richardson in the past two weeks to call 801-743-7000.

Search and rescue teams also asked the public to avoid the Dog Lake-Reynolds Peak areas as they continue to look for the man.

