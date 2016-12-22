Searchers scour Millcreek Canyon for missing/endangered man

A missing and endangered person alert has been issue for mentally disturbed man last seen hiking in Millcreek Canyon almost two weeks ago.

Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said 24-year-old Blake Richardson was the subject of a ground and air search on Thursday, an effort given more urgency because of winter storms forecast to move into the region in the next several days.

"[Richardson] is considered endangered because he is not dressed properly for the weather and suffers from mental illness," Lohrke explained.

He was last seen by hikers in the Dog Lake area of Millcreek Canyon on Dec. 10, where he asked them for food. He refused offers of additional aid from the hikers at that time, and UPD officers subsequently called to the scene could not find him, Lohrke said.