UDOT: Storms bringing White Christmas, and dangerous travel

Utah drivers are being cautioned to slow down and watch for drifting mountain snow and icy roads as a cycle of winter storms move in ahead of the holiday weekend.

Up to a foot of snow is expected to fall in northern and central Utah's valleys and 1-3 feet in the Wasatch and central mountains over the next couple days.

Mountain snow, giving way to frozen slush along the slopes into the urban valleys of northern Utah was the rule for motorists through Thursday evening at 6,000 feet elevation and higher.

The Utah Department of Transportation issued a Road Weather Alert extending through 2 a.m. Friday, warning that the heaviest snowfall was forecast over the Boulder Summit of State Route 12, as well as the La Sal Summit of S.R. 46.