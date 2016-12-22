Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

UDOT: Storms bringing White Christmas, and dangerous travel

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

Utah drivers are being cautioned to slow down and watch for drifting mountain snow and icy roads as a cycle of winter storms move in ahead of the holiday weekend.

Up to a foot of snow is expected to fall in northern and central Utah's valleys and 1-3 feet in the Wasatch and central mountains over the next couple days.

Mountain snow, giving way to frozen slush along the slopes into the urban valleys of northern Utah was the rule for motorists through Thursday evening at 6,000 feet elevation and higher.

The Utah Department of Transportation issued a Road Weather Alert extending through 2 a.m. Friday, warning that the heaviest snowfall was forecast over the Boulder Summit of State Route 12, as well as the La Sal Summit of S.R. 46.

Also in the storm bullseye are U.S. 191 and U.S. 491 near Monticello, and U.S. 89 south of Panguitch.

Interstates 15 and 70, too, will endure spells of accumulating road snow and slush, along with gusting winds along its summit routes. That will especially be true for I-15 south of Cove Fort through Cedar City, and upper Salina Canyon and San Rafael Swell stretches of I-70.

Specific routes where wintry weather could bring white-knuckle moments for drivers include:

— I-15, I-70 Junction (Cove Fort) through Cedar City.

— I-70, I-15 Junction to Sevier; east of Salina (milepost 60) across the San Rafael Swell (milepost 140).

— U.S. 89, south of Sevier through Panguitch to the Mount Carmel Junction (milepost 81).

— U.S. 191, La Sal Junction (milepost 103) through Monticello to Blanding.

— U.S. 491 (entire route)

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()