Criminal cases of youth charged in WVC officer’s death to be made public, judge rules

Hornak released her written ruling late Thursday afternoon, and court officials said they expect to release the charging documents Friday morning.

A coalition of Utah's media outlets had asked the judge to unseal the case.

Media attorney Michael O'Brien argued on Tuesday that state legislators intended for these sorts of cases to be open when they crafted a law in the early 1990s that allowed media in the courtroom in serious cases. Today, the law states that a hearing is presumed open if the juvenile is over the age of 14 and charged with what would be a felony-level offense in adult court. The hearing can be closed, however, if a judge finds "good cause" to do so.

"Good cause," however, is not defined in Utah statute — which Hornack had commented was "a little frustrating."

In her written ruling, Hornak determined that good cause did not exist to close the cases. She wrote that closing the proceedings would "be contrary to the intent of the Utah statutes."

Defense attorneys had argued that if the teens' information was released, it would cause embarrassment to their families and could cause anger in the community, according to O'Brien. It also could harm the juveniles if their psychological and personal information were made public, they argued.

Steven Miller, who represents one of the three boys, said in court Wednesday that all of the attorneys and staff involved in juvenile court keep the best interest of the accused youth in mind. The media, he said, does not share that same concern.

Miller said he seldom sees "balanced news coverage of legal battles," adding that he felt the media rarely takes an informational or educational approach, and instead goes for "shock effect."

"This is not the time for untrained and unrestrained, and consequently, insensitive media to make inroads into the juvenile system," he argued.

O'Brien said Wednesday that attorneys for all three juveniles had largely made public policy arguments, and presented little information about how this case is different than any other juvenile court hearing. He said these arguments were settled by lawmakers when they opted to allow media access in serious cases. He called this case the "classic example" of what the legislators intended to be open when they crafted the law.

"The best way to get the objective truth out to the community is through openness," O'Brien argued. "It's not through secrecy. The best way to get that objective truth is for the truth to come from Judge Hornak's courtroom, not through the grapevine."

The charges initially filed against the three boys were misdemeanors, according to Deputy Salt Lake District Attorney Sandi Johnson, so prosecutors initially had no objection to a defense attorneys' motion to seal the case.

But Johnson said those charges were then amended to felony offenses against each of the boys. Therefore, the law presumptively allows for media access, Johnson said Wednesday, and prosecutors now had no objection to making the case public. She said they may object in the future if particularly sensitive information is presented.

The Tribune generally does not name juvenile defendants unless they have been certified to stand trial as adults.