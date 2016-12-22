FLDS food stamp fraud defendant pleads guilty, will be released from jail

Wayman was not ordered to pay any fine, he will not be on probation of any sort, and the plea deal does not obligate him to cooperate with authorities against the other defendants, who are scheduled for trial on Jan. 30 in federal court in Salt Lake City.

Assist. U.S. Attorney Robert Lund told the judge that the plea deal seeks to curb what he called a "culture of fraud in Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Ariz."

"We hope to arrest that conduct and curb that conduct," Lund said.

Lund also told the judge that prosecutors had identified "a litigation risk" in the case, given that they did not know how the judge would instruct the jury.

Stewart said of the plea deal: "This is a very satisfactory outcome. I think the government has been prudent, and I thank Mr. [James] Bradshaw [Wayman's defense attorney]. This is a very successful outcome."

Stewart on Wednesday had decided to keep Wayman and co-defendant Seth Jeffs behind bars pending trial.

"The Court remains convinced that Defendants are unlikely to abide by any condition or combination of conditions of release," Stewart wrote in his ruling.

Wayman, 57, and Seth Jeffs, 43, had been released once before in the case. They were re-arrested Aug. 1.

A petition made by the U.S. Probation Office said GPS ankle monitors showed Wayman, Seth Jeffs and another defendant, Preston Yeates Barlow, were all at the same location on multiple occasions in July. The terms of their release had forbidden them from associating with other defendants in the fraud case. Barlow was later released.

Wayman and Seth Jeffs went to Stewart's courtroom on Tuesday asking for another chance. Their attorneys told Stewart they had learned their lessons and would be compliant with the terms of their release at all times.

The attorneys also said their clients would call them if they received any directives from Warren Jeffs, president of the FLDS Church, that were contrary to the release terms. The lawyers would then check with probation officers or Stewart.

Warren Jeffs is the brother of Seth and Lyle Jeffs. He is serving a prison sentence of life plus 20 years in Texas for convictions related to sexually abusing two underage girls he married as spiritual wives.

Lund told Stewart on Tuesday that Wayman and Seth Jeffs are more beholden to the church president than they are any court orders and could not be trusted to return for trial or not tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence.

Prosecutors say FLDS leaders required sect members to turn over to the church their SNAP cards or the food purchased with them, and in some cases SNAP benefits were used at church-controlled stores and converted to cash.

