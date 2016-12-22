Utah forecast: First, an icy slap, then winter’s weekend body blows

First came the slap, a few inches of mountain snow by Thursday night. But winter's body blows will follow, leaving northern and central Utah reeling under a thick blanket of white.
The National Weather Service had a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the central and southern mountains through 9 p.m. Thursday, with 1-4 inches of snow at elevations 5,500 feet and higher.
Then a Winter Storm Watch kicks in, running through Saturday and into late Christmas night along the Wasatch Front, extending into the western deserts, as far south as Cedar City, and into the western Uintas and Price areas. Forecasters warned of 6-12 inches of valley snow and 1-3 feet in mountain locales.