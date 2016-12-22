Utah forecast: First, an icy slap, then winter’s weekend body blows

The heavy snowfall will come with brisk winds, too — from 10-25 mph in the state's valleys to strong, southerly gusts of 60-70 mph along the slopes and ridgetops — especially Friday night and Saturday.

The Salt Lake and Tooele valleys looked for a breezy Friday with high temperatures in the low-40s — up 5-7 degrees from Thursday — before evening rains arrive, leading into the weekend's snowfall. Saturday will see a rain-snow mix, highs in the mid-40s, and winds of 20-30 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Christmas Day brings heavier snow and highs dipping to freezing or lower along the Wasatch Front.

Southern Utahns will see some snow in the mountains but the redrocks and southwestern deserts generally will endure plenty of cold rain over the next couple days. Highs will be in the low- to mid-50s throughout the coming holiday weekend.

The Utah Avalanche Center rated the mountains above Logan and Ogden at "considerable" risk for potentially deadly backcountry snowslides as of Thursday. The Salt Lake, Provo, Uintas and Moab districts were at "moderate," while the Skyline and Abajo areas were "low" for avalanche risk.

