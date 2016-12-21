Man defenestrates drugs during SLC police chase, officer says

After a car chase through Salt Lake City on Wednesday night, officers arrested a man they believe fired a gunshot at a bar Monday.

The pursuit, which began near Redwood Road and North Temple about 7 p.m., lasted about 15 minutes, said Salt Lake City police Lt. Derek Dimond. Speeds were between 25 and 45 mph during the pursuit, Dimond said, aside from a brief stint on the freeway.

Officers were apprehending a man suspected of a Monday night shooting at Bar X, Dimond said, though no one had been injured by the shots.

The man threw drugs from the window of his vehicle as he led police east, Dimond said. He eventually pulled over at about Cleveland Avenue (1435 South) and 400 East, where police arrested him without incident.