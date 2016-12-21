Layton web developer donates $2,000 for unpaid school lunches

"I just wanted to help out," he said. "All the charities are great out there, but you can think outside the box and make a powerful impact."

Burton's donation was first reported last week, leading to interest from national media outlets.

He said he was surprised by the attention, including messages he received from Wyoming, Ohio, Oregon and Nevada.

"Some of them friends," he said. "The majority I've never met."

Davis School District spokesman Chris Williams said Wednesday it would likely take until the new year, after the holiday break, before Burton's donation is fully applied to delinquent balances.

He said it is unclear how many students will benefit, or the number of individual meals Burton paid for, as families pay different prices for lunches based on their income.

"As of late yesterday afternoon they were still going through individual accounts zeroing those out," he said. "That takes a while."

Williams said he could not remember another instance where a donor had paid for delinquent lunches, but he added that community members donate to schools in a variety of ways.

"He is one individual and we have so many people this time of year that just come forward and give and give and give," Williams said.

