Layton web developer donates $2,000 for unpaid school lunches

Students in Davis School District are getting a little help with their lunch money this year.
Layton resident Damon Burton recently donated $2,000, through the Davis Education Foundation, to pay off the delinquent lunch accounts at the district's 17 Title 1 schools, a designation given to areas with high levels of poverty.
"I called one school and I felt comfortable paying that and I figured I could extend the help a little further," Burton said. "After I called a handful of schools it was hard to feel comfortable not calling the other schools."
Burton, owner of UtahSites.com and SEONational.com, said his donation represents the combined total of unpaid lunch balances at the 17 schools. He said his family frequently relocated when he was young, but he primarily lived in Davis County, and he benefited from free and reduced-price school lunches.