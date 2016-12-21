8 Utah hospitals among nation’s worst-performing for patient safety

The feds began penalizing hospitals this way in October 2014.

Six quality measures were examined in ranking hospitals, including health care-associated infection data — from surgical site infections after hysterectomies to catheter-related urinary tract infections — reported by licensed hospitals to the National Healthcare Safety Network. The number of infections reported to the network then is compared to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prediction for each facility, which is based on its size, volume of procedures and complexity of the conditions treated.

Data from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality —such as hip fractures, pressure ulcers and accidental punctures or lacerations — also is examined in ranking hospitals. The agency reported this month that hospital-acquired conditions in facilities across the country declined 21 percent between 2010 and 2015.

CMS did not respond to a request for comment.

Suzanne Anderson, a nurse administrator at Intermountain Medical Center, said in a statement Wednesday that they support "the concept of measuring and identifying hospitals" that provide quality care and connecting that to a "financial reimbursement incentive." However, she said the feds' attempt at this misses the mark.

"Our view is that this attempt by the federal government in applying the same prescribed methodology for calculating scores across all hospitals nationwide, despite their substantial variations in size and number of procedures performed, is flawed and there are clearly refinements and changes needed for the program," she said.

For example, Anderson said information used in these calculations always is at least a year old and doesn't "reflect real-time care provided to patients."

"Reductions in hospital-acquired conditions are a focus for the hospitals, and improvements are continually being made," she said.

Based on data reported to the network, Intermountain had higher than predicted surgical site infections after hysterectomies in 2015: Of the 306 hysterectomies performed at Intermountain last year, 12 resulted in surgical site infections. The CDC estimated that there would have been 5.79, according to a recent Utah Department of Health report.

Catheter-associated urinary tract infections also were higher than estimated at Intermountain. The center had 10,864 total days that a patient had a urinary catheter in adult and pediatric intensive care units in 2015, and there were 44 infections, the report states. The CDC estimated there would be 25.64 infections.

Intermountain officials previously told The Salt Lake Tribune that this is partly due to efforts to reduce the number of days patients use catheters.

"Hospitals devoting serious resources to safer care with optimized surveillance tend to lead to increased detection versus less safe care," Anderson said. "These facilities are being penalized."

St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City also was on the list to receive a payment reduction from the feds.

Based on 2015 data reported to the network, the hospital was on par with CDC estimates in all areas examined, from catheter-associated urinary tract infections to surgical site infections after a colonoscopy.