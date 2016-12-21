Utah man charged with manslaughter for allegedly killing unwanted house guest

A Salt Lake City man has been charged with manslaughter for allegedly killing a man last month after breaking into his own apartment to expel unwanted guests.
Leroy Daniel Valdez, 34, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with the second-degree felony homicide count in connection with the Nov. 26 shooting death of 33-year-old Kenonran Quentin Goodman.
Valdez also is charged with third-degree felony obstructing justice for allegedly hiding the gun.
He is being held at the Salt Lake County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail, cash-only. No court dates were immediately set
At about 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, Valdez broke into his own apartment, near 1300 North Redwood Road, intent on forcing an unspecified number of unwanted occupants to leave, charges state.