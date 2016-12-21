Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Report: Huntsman being considered for ambassador to Japan

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Dec 21 2016 11:10 pm
Trump’s team » The New York Times says the president-elect’s key strategist spoke favorably of former Utah governor’s candidacy.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

After missing out on leading the State Department under President Donald Trump, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman may be in line to take on the role of U.S. ambassador to Japan, though it's unclear if Huntsman would be willing to take the position.

The New York Times reported that there have been discussions about Huntsman taking on a role in Asia, perhaps as the top diplomat to Japan, and Trump's chief White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon has spoken favorably about Huntsman.

The former Utah governor was in the mix for secretary of state until Trump picked ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson for the job. Huntsman served as U.S. ambassador to China under President Barack Obama and U.S. ambassador to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush.

Trump has already named Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad as his envoy to China.

Huntsman did not respond to requests to comment Wednesday.

The Times said Huntsman as possible ambassador to Japan and Michèle A. Flournoy, a top Pentagon official in the Obama administration, as a potential pick for ambassador to NATO, were "aspirational suggestions," and Bannon had said favorable things about both but that a number of Trump's top advisers opposed them.

tburr@sltrib.com

— Editor's note: Paul Huntsman, owner and publisher of The Salt Lake Tribune, is the brother of Jon Huntsman

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()