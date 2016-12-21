Report: Huntsman being considered for ambassador to Japan

Trump’s team » The New York Times says the president-elect’s key strategist spoke favorably of former Utah governor’s candidacy.

After missing out on leading the State Department under President Donald Trump, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman may be in line to take on the role of U.S. ambassador to Japan, though it's unclear if Huntsman would be willing to take the position.

The New York Times reported that there have been discussions about Huntsman taking on a role in Asia, perhaps as the top diplomat to Japan, and Trump's chief White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon has spoken favorably about Huntsman.

The former Utah governor was in the mix for secretary of state until Trump picked ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson for the job. Huntsman served as U.S. ambassador to China under President Barack Obama and U.S. ambassador to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush.