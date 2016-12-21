Utahns’ demand for Trump inaugural tickets exceed supply

Swearing in » Ceremony organizers expect 240,000 ticketed guests; even more spots will be open on the National Mall in Washington.

A plurality of Utahns voted for President-elect Donald Trump this year, but there wasn't a groundswell of support for the Republican nominee from the state as compared with previous elections.

But Utahns are still eager to see Trump sworn into office.

Utah's congressional delegation is being inundated with requests for tickets to the Jan. 20 inauguration — adding up to hundreds more requests than there are tickets available.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz cut off requests for tickets a couple of weeks ago after receiving more than double the requests for passes than he was alloted.

Each House office from Utah received about 200 tickets, mostly for the standing-room sections, while Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee received about twice as many.