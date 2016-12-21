Quantcast
Ogden turns to former assistant chief to head police department

First Published      Last Updated Dec 21 2016 09:09 pm
Law enforcement » He replaces retiring Mike Ashment.
Steven R. Watt, a former assistant chief, was introduced Wednesday as Ogden's new police chief, replacing the retiring Mike Ashment.

Watt had left OPD in October 2011, after serving the department for 32 years. He is expected to take on his new duties Jan. 4, following confirmation by the city council.

A retired Utah Army National Guard colonel, Watt is the owner of SRW Inc., a leadership and training consulting company he also founded in 2006.

Watt was introduced during a Wednesday morning news conference by Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell.

Ashment's retirement was confirmed on Tuesday. Chief since March 2012, he said he was ending a 30-year OPD career to spend more time with his family and to pursue his love of the outdoors.

