Salt Lake City Council members take heat, get threats for homeless-shelter sites

By connect
First Published      Updated 11 minutes ago
Backlash » Councilman Kitchen gets homophobic memo, informs police.
A neighbor of one of the four newly announced homeless-shelter sites has sent a threatening email to Salt Lake City Councilman Derek Kitchen.

The past nine days have seen a torrent of angry emails and phone calls to Mayor Jackie Biskupski and the seven members of the council.

The latest email to Kitchen said the sender would "F--- you up." It continued: "You proposed a homeless shelter two blocks away from my home. ... Watch your back and I promise to hire someone to see you soon."

He was referring to a planned homeless shelter/resource center at 131 E. 700 South, the present site of a Deseret Industries outlet in Council District 4.

The sender also used a gay slur to address Kitchen. The councilman has long identified himself as gay.

The emailer also referred to James Magleby, an attorney who represented Kitchen and his partner, Moudi Sbeity, in the federal landmark case Kitchen v. Herbert, that sought legalization of gay marriage.

The email shocked Kitchen.

"I knew there were people who could be concerned or upset [by the site selections]. But I didn't expect to be afraid in the job [as city councilman]," Kitchen said Wednesday. "This is the first time I have been afraid in this job."

The councilman said he has reported the threat to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The email contained a name and address purporting to be that of the sender, but The Tribune is not publishing the name because the newspaper was not able to independently confirm the man's identity.

Magleby said the name used in the email was that of a paralegal he worked with nearly 20 years ago — a man he lost touch with long ago — and Magleby has no idea why he would invoke the attorney's name.

Magleby issued a statement clarifying that he does not represent the man, whose language he denounced as "bigoted," "repulsive and detestable.

"His threat of violence should be taken seriously and prosecuted. His words and actions have no place in decent society, and everyone should stand up and against this kind of thing."

Kitchen noted that he has received emails and phone messages praising the mayor and council for doing something for homeless people and the challenges they and the community face.

"I want to make sure the good messages aren't forgotten," he said.

Council members James Rogers and Charlie Luke got anonymous emails from someone saying he or she hoped they got brain cancer and died. The sender said that he or she would ask others to pray for the deaths.

Councilwoman Lisa Adams has received numerous messages by phone and email using derogatory language.

"Some suggested I do things that are anatomically impossible," she said without adding detail.

