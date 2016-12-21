Salt Lake City Council members take heat, get threats for homeless-shelter sites

The sender also used a gay slur to address Kitchen. The councilman has long identified himself as gay.

The emailer also referred to James Magleby, an attorney who represented Kitchen and his partner, Moudi Sbeity, in the federal landmark case Kitchen v. Herbert, that sought legalization of gay marriage.

The email shocked Kitchen.

"I knew there were people who could be concerned or upset [by the site selections]. But I didn't expect to be afraid in the job [as city councilman]," Kitchen said Wednesday. "This is the first time I have been afraid in this job."

The councilman said he has reported the threat to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The email contained a name and address purporting to be that of the sender, but The Tribune is not publishing the name because the newspaper was not able to independently confirm the man's identity.

Magleby said the name used in the email was that of a paralegal he worked with nearly 20 years ago — a man he lost touch with long ago — and Magleby has no idea why he would invoke the attorney's name.

Magleby issued a statement clarifying that he does not represent the man, whose language he denounced as "bigoted," "repulsive and detestable.

"His threat of violence should be taken seriously and prosecuted. His words and actions have no place in decent society, and everyone should stand up and against this kind of thing."

Kitchen noted that he has received emails and phone messages praising the mayor and council for doing something for homeless people and the challenges they and the community face.

"I want to make sure the good messages aren't forgotten," he said.

Council members James Rogers and Charlie Luke got anonymous emails from someone saying he or she hoped they got brain cancer and died. The sender said that he or she would ask others to pray for the deaths.

Councilwoman Lisa Adams has received numerous messages by phone and email using derogatory language.

"Some suggested I do things that are anatomically impossible," she said without adding detail.