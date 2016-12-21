Quantcast
Mentally ill Utah man admits killing his younger brother

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Last Updated Dec 21 2016 09:06 pm

A Uintah County man has pleaded guilty and mentally ill to shooting and killing his brother last year.

Craig A. Antonio, 29, of Ballard, was charged in 8th District Court with first-degree felony murder for the April 2015 death of 23-year-old Tyson Macartin Antonio.

Earlier this month, the defendant — who, according to court records, has been diagnosed with schizophrenia — entered the guilty and mentally ill plea to a reduced third-degree felony count of homicide by assault.

The plea followed nearly 18 months of treatment at the Utah State Hospital.

Craig Antonio faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 8 by Judge Clark McClellan.

On April 11, 2015, the mother of the two men called 911 after discovering the younger sibling dead at her home near 1400 S. 1500 East, Ballard.

When an officer arrived, he found injuries to Tyson Antonio's head and "believed the incident was criminal in nature," according to the charges.

Two days later, an autopsy revealed a bullet wound in his head, and a medical examiner determined it was a homicide.

In an interview the same day, Craig Antonio said that he had argued with his brother and shot him in the head, according to the charges.

 

