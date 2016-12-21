Mentally ill Utah man admits killing his younger brother

A Uintah County man has pleaded guilty and mentally ill to shooting and killing his brother last year.

Craig A. Antonio, 29, of Ballard, was charged in 8th District Court with first-degree felony murder for the April 2015 death of 23-year-old Tyson Macartin Antonio.

Earlier this month, the defendant — who, according to court records, has been diagnosed with schizophrenia — entered the guilty and mentally ill plea to a reduced third-degree felony count of homicide by assault.

The plea followed nearly 18 months of treatment at the Utah State Hospital.

Craig Antonio faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 8 by Judge Clark McClellan.