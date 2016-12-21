Quantcast
Missing Utah man found alive in Idaho; truck had broken down

Dec 21 2016

A 77-year-old West Jordan man, missing for two days, was found alive near Arimo, Idaho, on Wednesday.

Paul Meiling, who had been the subject of an endangered missing person alert from the West Jordan Police Department, reportedly had experienced mechanical problems with his pickup truck while on a trip to Pocatello Monday.

Cellphone reception where he broke down, near Hawkins Reservoir, was poor, so he had apparently been unable to take or make calls.

In a Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/groups/352669585088707/) posting that went up about 9 a.m., Meiling's family confirmed he was alive and was taken to a hospital in Pocatello to be checked out.

By Wednesday afternoon, Meiling had reunited with his family in Utah.

He told reporters than his Toyota Tundra had become stuck when he drove down a snowy rural road. Meiling said he divided his time between an abandoned farm house, where he made a fire, and his truck.

Wednesday morning, he walked about five miles to a spot where, finally, he had cell service and called his family.

"It is a Christmas miracle," Meiling told KUTV News.

