Missing Utah man found alive in Idaho; truck had broken down

A 77-year-old West Jordan man, missing for two days, was found alive near Arimo, Idaho, on Wednesday.

Paul Meiling, who had been the subject of an endangered missing person alert from the West Jordan Police Department, reportedly had experienced mechanical problems with his pickup truck while on a trip to Pocatello Monday.

Cellphone reception where he broke down, near Hawkins Reservoir, was poor, so he had apparently been unable to take or make calls.

In a Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/groups/352669585088707/) posting that went up about 9 a.m., Meiling's family confirmed he was alive and was taken to a hospital in Pocatello to be checked out.