SLCPD on hunt for bogus ‘Jesus’ in downtown screwdriver attack

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Dec 21 2016 09:44 pm

He said he was none other than Jesus Christ, walking up to customers pumping gas at a downtown Salt Lake City convenience store.

But after waving his Bible, spouting scripture and inviting a debate, the long-haired, would-be deity pulled out a screwdriver and attacked two people.

Witnesses to the 4:30 p.m. Tuesday incident at the Maverik store, 206 W. North Temple Street, chased the suspect until he jumped into a silver Mustang and sped away.

Salt Lake City police Detective Robert Ungricht said the victims, a brother and sister in their 20s, sustained minor puncture wounds to the neck and head. They were treated at the scene and released.

Ungricht said that a witness-provided license plate number for the Mustang gives them a possible identity for the 5-foot-10, 160-pound white adult male suspect.

"We're pretty sure it wasn't Jesus," he confirmed, but said the identity was being withheld because the investigation is ongoing.

That's a good thing. Nothing like an aggravated assault to ruin plans for his birthday celebration, just a few days away.

Ungricht said the bogus messiah had approached the brother and sister as they stood outside their car at the pump island, Bible in hand.

"He spoke about the Bible, saying he was Jesus Christ. He read some scriptures, then asked the male victim if he agreed with him," Ungritch said.

When the victim replied that he was confused, the faux Prince of Peace attacked.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his earthly whereabouts is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

