SLCPD on hunt for bogus ‘Jesus’ in downtown screwdriver attack

He said he was none other than Jesus Christ, walking up to customers pumping gas at a downtown Salt Lake City convenience store.

But after waving his Bible, spouting scripture and inviting a debate, the long-haired, would-be deity pulled out a screwdriver and attacked two people.

Witnesses to the 4:30 p.m. Tuesday incident at the Maverik store, 206 W. North Temple Street, chased the suspect until he jumped into a silver Mustang and sped away.

Salt Lake City police Detective Robert Ungricht said the victims, a brother and sister in their 20s, sustained minor puncture wounds to the neck and head. They were treated at the scene and released.