Unified Police seek 3 Taylorville home-invasion suspects

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Dec 21 2016 09:33 pm
Crime » Adults in the home ran them off, captured photos.

Unified Police were looking for three suspects, carrying a gun and a machete, in an abortive Wednesday morning home invasion in Taylorsville.

UPD Detective Ken Hansen said three suspects — two Latinos and one white — pushed through the front door of home at 4414 S. Edgeware Lane (2360 West) when a woman answered their knocks about 9 a.m.

However, the suspects — one with a handgun in his waistband, another wielding a machete — fled when confronted by at least five adults inside.

One of the residents managed to snap photos of the suspects and their vehicles, which included a black Subaru WRX with red wheels, a silver Infinity and a light-blue Toyota Camry.

UPD was using those photos in their hunt for the suspects.

No one was injured and no shots fired. Hansen said it appeared the invaders were spooked by the number of people inside, and fled when their photos were taken and another resident called 911.

Why the home was targeted was under investigation, but Hansen said the invasion did not appear to have been random.

Anyone with information on the Taylorsville incident should call UPD at 801-743-7000.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

