Unified Police seek 3 Taylorville home-invasion suspects

Adults in the home ran them off, captured photos.

Unified Police were looking for three suspects, carrying a gun and a machete, in an abortive Wednesday morning home invasion in Taylorsville.

UPD Detective Ken Hansen said three suspects — two Latinos and one white — pushed through the front door of home at 4414 S. Edgeware Lane (2360 West) when a woman answered their knocks about 9 a.m.

However, the suspects — one with a handgun in his waistband, another wielding a machete — fled when confronted by at least five adults inside.

One of the residents managed to snap photos of the suspects and their vehicles, which included a black Subaru WRX with red wheels, a silver Infinity and a light-blue Toyota Camry.