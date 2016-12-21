Quantcast
Fire forces dozens to flee Ogden apartments, then puts itself out

First Published      Last Updated Dec 21 2016 08:29 pm
Safety » The flames lacked oxygen needed to sustain blaze.

An early Wednesday morning fire in Ogden had all the ingredients for tragedy. Then, it just put itself out.

Flames engulfed a third-floor apartment about 12:20 a.m. at 449 E. 27th Street in Ogden, forcing evacuation of 26 residents of the Valencia Apartments into the icy night.

It must have seemed a miracle to some, but Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bauman says it was more science — albeit an unexpected example of it — when firefighters entered the smoldering unit and found the flames had snuffed themselves.

"Crews ... found that the fire had 'flashed' and burned itself out, a condition that occurs when the fire no longer has adequate oxygen to sustain burning. The occupant of the apartment was not home at the time of the fire," Bauman said.

Two space heaters were plugged into a power strip, which likely caused the fire, Ogden Fire Marshal Kevin Brown said. The power strip had clothes on top of it, he said, and "when you overload a power strip, it's not uncommon for it to heat up."

Two police officers who helped evacuate the complex suffered minor smoke inhalation, but no serious injuries were reported. Damages were estimated at $10,000.

Still, there were the lingering effects of the smoke. Crews used fans to ventilate all the complex's units; they then checked for carbon monoxide levels before residents to return about 2 a.m.

In all, 18 firefighters from Ogden and neighboring Roy responded to the scene.

