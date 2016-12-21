Fire forces dozens to flee Ogden apartments, then puts itself out

Safety » The flames lacked oxygen needed to sustain blaze.

An early Wednesday morning fire in Ogden had all the ingredients for tragedy. Then, it just put itself out.

Flames engulfed a third-floor apartment about 12:20 a.m. at 449 E. 27th Street in Ogden, forcing evacuation of 26 residents of the Valencia Apartments into the icy night.

It must have seemed a miracle to some, but Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bauman says it was more science — albeit an unexpected example of it — when firefighters entered the smoldering unit and found the flames had snuffed themselves.

"Crews ... found that the fire had 'flashed' and burned itself out, a condition that occurs when the fire no longer has adequate oxygen to sustain burning. The occupant of the apartment was not home at the time of the fire," Bauman said.