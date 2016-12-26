It’s an open question if Trump can restore coal-country jobs — but he’s brought hope

With Hillary Clinton, there was no hope for the mining community.

"None whatsoever," said Jeremy Schritter, 29, of Helper, who has been unemployed as a coal-truck driver since April. "Trump gets the idea we should focus on our local residents. With him doing that, it will bring jobs back to working folks like me. He has a lot more ambition to bring the regular working force back."

Not everyone agrees. Deon Kone, a retired union construction worker in Price, said "as a working man, I don't know how a working man could vote for Trump. He's all smoke in the sky as far as I'm concerned … like the wizard of Oz."

But election results clearly show Urbanik and Schritter represent mainstream views in Utah's coal country.

Carbon County, traditionally one of the state's few Democratic strongholds, gave Trump 66 percent of its vote to just 21.5 percent for Clinton. Sevier County, home to Utah's largest coal mine (SUFCO), went nearly 10-to-1 for Trump (78 percent to 8 percent), closely followed by Emery County, (79 percent to 9 percent), where Rocky Mountain Power has two coal-fired power plants

"Trump's already helped," said Lynn Sitterud, who owns a mining-equipment repair business in Huntington and was overwhelmingly elected in November to a seat on the Emery County Commission. "Just since he won the election, attitudes have changed and people are a little more hopeful."

Added fellow Commissioner Paul Cowley, who retired in 2012 from a job at the Hunter Power Plant outside of Castle Dale: "I hope [Trump] sticks to his guns and he can get things passed through Congress to bring back a needed industry. … I'm not a fortune teller, but I am confident he will do that."

But how?

—

Possibilities • Trump supporters see two main areas where he can reverse Barack Obama administration policies they consider disastrous to the coal industry.

First, Trump could end a moratorium on new federal coal leases imposed by the Interior Department last January.

The goal, Interior Secretary Sally Jewell said then, was to take into consideration coal's impact on climate change and to ensure companies pay enough royalties that taxpayers and coal-country communities get fair compensation for extracted resources.

Secondly, the incoming president could relax anti-pollution mandates the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has placed on the Hunter and Huntington power plants.

In June, the EPA rejected a state plan to minimize regional haze and ordered Rocky Mountain Power to install more pollution controls at the plants. The utility, which contends the mandated upgrades would cost close to $700 million, joined the state in September in filing a lawsuit asking the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the EPA's decision.