West Jordan police seek public’s help in locating man last seen in Pocatello

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Last Updated Dec 20 2016 04:33 pm
West Jordan Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating an overdue party.

On Monday, 77-year-old Paul Meiling drove to Pocatello, Idaho, according to police.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound man was last seen at about noon that day at the Costco fueling station in Pocatello, police said.

He was last seen driving a white 2010 Toyota Tundra, with Utah license plate B028FJ.

Anyone with information as to Meiling's whereabouts is asked to contact the West Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000, reference case number 16H020126.

 

