Man sentenced to prison for trying to hang pregnant girlfriend from Utah overpass

Deputy Salt Lake County District Attorney Adam Blanch said Wednesday that Judge Paul Parker ordered all three terms to run concurrently, citing Echeveste Alba's age and immaturity.

Even though it turned out that the victim was not pregnant, Blanch said that Echeveste Alba pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder because "an impossibility is not a defense to attempted murder."

Charging documents state that on July 1, Echeveste Alba was upset over learning that his girlfriend might be pregnant and that she was uncertain of the father. The woman told police Echeveste Alba was waiting outside her Salt Lake area home when she arrived, and that he forced her into his vehicle.

She said he punched her several times, noting that many of the punches seemed to be aimed at her stomach, and she retreated to the back of the car to prevent further injury.

Echeveste Alba drove away, ending up at the Interstate 80 quarry exit at mile post 131 in Parleys Canyon, court documents state.

There, he punched the woman several more times, she told police, then got a rope from the trunk of his car. She said he tied one end of the rope to his car, draped it over a peg in the overpass wall and wrapped the other end around her neck.

Echeveste Alba then told the woman he was going to kill her for lying to him, charges state.

She managed to get the rope off her neck, she told police, but Echeveste Alba then began to strangle her with his hands to the point where she couldn't breath and saw "white dots" before falling to the ground, charges state.

At about that time, four firefighters from Unified Fire Authority who were in the area on a report of smoke, took the exit and saw Echeveste Alba shoving the woman against a wall and pulling on the rope, charges state.

When Echeveste Alba saw the firefighters, he pushed the woman into his car, climbed in and tried to start the engine, but the firefighters pulled him out and detained him until Utah Highway Patrol troopers arrived.

Blanch said the firefighters "stepped in and really saved [the woman's] life."

He said she suffered rope burns and bruises from being hit, but her injuries were not serious enough to warrant a trip to the hospital.

