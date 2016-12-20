Utah sisters accused of laundering $1M for Mexican drug rings

Courts » Federal investigators say women transferred money under fictitious names.

Two Utah sisters have been accused of laundering an estimated $1 million for drug dealers who distributed methamphetamine and heroin in the Salt Lake Valley.

An indictment returned last week by a federal grand jury and unsealed Friday alleges 41-year-old Rosa Albina Rodriguez and 35-year-old Yadira Rodriguez conspired to commit money laundering for Mexican drug trafficking organizations from approximately January 2014 until early this month.

According to the charges, the money was sent from Utah to Mexico through two money services businesses owned by Rosa Rodriguez, Happy Travel in West Valley City, and Happy Travel 2 in Salt Lake City.