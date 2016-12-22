Defendant claims he killed Park City man in self-defense, according to police

Park City • A Utah man charged with first-degree felony murder in the shooting death of Jose Fernandez earlier this year claimed he fired his gun in self-defense, a police officer testified Thursday.
Park City Police Department Sgt. Vai Lealaitafea said James Enoch Henfling told him that he and Fernandez got into an altercation at the victim's residence and started punching and choking each other. Henfling said Fernandez began beating him with a stick and that he almost lost consciousness, Lealaitafea testified at a preliminary hearing in 3rd District Court.
Then, according to Henfling's account, he got a .40-caliber Glock from his pickup truck in the parking lot and fired, the sergeant said.