Millcreek celebrates end of 2300 East work

Traffic » Lights, new pavement, sidewalks, roundabouts enhance entry to area.

A redesigned entryway into what soon will be Millcreek City officially opened Tuesday.

Salt Lake County representatives finished construction of one large and two smaller roundabouts for traffic exiting eastbound Interstate 80 at 2300 East.

The larger roundabout funnels most traffic south along 2300 East, which was enhanced over the past year with new pavement; street lights; and consistent curb, gutter and sidewalks from I-80 to 3900 South.

Two smaller roundabouts direct other traffic to the west and east.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, east-side county Councilman Sam Granato and several future Millcreek City officials were on hand Tuesday afternoon for a completion ceremony.