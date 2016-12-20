Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Millcreek celebrates end of 2300 East work

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Last Updated Dec 21 2016 03:46 pm
Traffic » Lights, new pavement, sidewalks, roundabouts enhance entry to area.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (36)

A redesigned entryway into what soon will be Millcreek City officially opened Tuesday.

Salt Lake County representatives finished construction of one large and two smaller roundabouts for traffic exiting eastbound Interstate 80 at 2300 East.

The larger roundabout funnels most traffic south along 2300 East, which was enhanced over the past year with new pavement; street lights; and consistent curb, gutter and sidewalks from I-80 to 3900 South.

Two smaller roundabouts direct other traffic to the west and east.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, east-side county Councilman Sam Granato and several future Millcreek City officials were on hand Tuesday afternoon for a completion ceremony.

It was held near the roundabout and a stretch of trail that is projected to be developed soon. That 1.2-mile section of Parleys Trail will connect Tanner Park at 2500 East and 2700 South to Sugarhouse Park at 2100 South and 1300 East.

Together, the road and trail projects represent a $15 million investment in the Millcreek area, McAdams said. "Our roads and trails are vital links between neighborhoods, parks, shopping areas and other destinations."

— Mike Gorrell

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()