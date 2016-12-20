Uintah teachers fear lame-duck ouster of district superintendent

The board last discussed Dockins' contract during a March meeting that was attended by supporters of the superintendent. According to a report by the Vernal Express, heated exchanges occurred between board members and the audience, and the meeting adjourned abruptly.

Reached by email, Dockins confirmed that his contract does not expire until June 2017 but declined to comment further.

"I can't comment on anything related to my contract at this time," he said.

School board president Mark Caldwell did not respond to The Salt Lake Tribune's requests for comment. But the board's vice president, Greg Gilroy, said he too was concerned that the board was discussing Dockins' contract so late in the year.

The board was scheduled to meet for the last time in 2016 on Dec. 13, but Gilroy said the meeting had been postponed twice to accommodate individual board members.

"I don't know why it is being done like that," he said of Wednesday's agenda. "We've kind of been somewhat separated on our board in the last while. A couple of us members, a lot of the time, are not kept informed."

Gilroy declined to comment on the investigation into Dockins' conduct, as school district personnel matters are typically kept private.

Caldwell told the Vernal Express, in an article published Monday, that a clause in Dockins' contract directs the board to give notice before Dec. 31 if it intends to renew the superintendent's contract in June.

Gilroy and incumbent board member Sharon Bills were defeated by challengers in November's election, and incoming board member Sarah Lamb secured the open seat currently held by Allen Huber.

Heath said there has been a perceived tension between Dockins and Caldwell for some time, but said she has heard only rumors about the issues between them.

She described Dockins as an "amazing" superintendent who regularly visits classrooms and works personally with individual teachers. The bulk of her colleagues, she said, are supportive of his work as an administrator.

"School districts are kind of a place where teachers gossip," she said. "I've never heard anything bad about him from anybody."

The Uintah Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. at the district offices in Vernal on Wednesday.

