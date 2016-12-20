Quantcast
Cache County SWAT nabs two armed robbery suspects

Dec 20 2016

Cache County SWAT officers swooped into a Hyrum apartment and arrested two suspects after a Monday armed robbery at a nearby Subway sandwich shop.

Cache County Sheriff D. Chad Jensen said Tuesday that the suspects — a 19-year-old black male and a 17-year-old Latino juvenile — were booked into the county jail and juvenile detention, respectively, on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated robbery.

About 8:15 a.m. Monday, the younger suspect allegedly entered the restaurant at 760 E Main Street, wearing a ski mask. Witnesses said he threatened to open fire if the clerk did not empty the cash drawer.

The clerk, noting a bulge in the youth's jacket that he feared was a firearm, complied. The robber then fled on foot, accompanied by the second, older suspect.

Jensen said that "city employees saw the two males fleeing the area and were able to track them" to a nearby apartment complex.

"A search warrant was obtained and SWAT took three individuals safely into custody. After interviews and recovering evidence from the apartment, two arrests were made," the sheriff said.

The third person initially detained was released.

