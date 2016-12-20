Cache County SWAT nabs two armed robbery suspects

Cache County SWAT officers swooped into a Hyrum apartment and arrested two suspects after a Monday armed robbery at a nearby Subway sandwich shop.

Cache County Sheriff D. Chad Jensen said Tuesday that the suspects — a 19-year-old black male and a 17-year-old Latino juvenile — were booked into the county jail and juvenile detention, respectively, on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated robbery.

About 8:15 a.m. Monday, the younger suspect allegedly entered the restaurant at 760 E Main Street, wearing a ski mask. Witnesses said he threatened to open fire if the clerk did not empty the cash drawer.

The clerk, noting a bulge in the youth's jacket that he feared was a firearm, complied. The robber then fled on foot, accompanied by the second, older suspect.