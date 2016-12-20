SLCPD: Woman ‘very critical’ days after crash with wrongway DUI driver

A 28-year-old woman remained in very critical condition Tuesday, four days after being struck head-on by a suspected drunk driver in north Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City police Detective Greg Wilking said there had been no change reported in the condition of the woman, who suffered extensive injuries in the early Saturday morning crash at 2350 N. Beck Street.

Police arrested a 33-year-old Midvale man for driving against traffic on the one-way road, and on suspicion of third-degree felony driving while under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury.

The man was booked into the Salt Lake County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.