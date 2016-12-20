Utah man booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting roommate

Following a physical fight, Vancamp and Fritz went to their respective bedrooms, which are across a hall from each other, the probable cause statement says.

Fritz, after seeing the his black eye and bloody nose, got a handgun from a drawer, racked a round into the chamber and opened his door to see Taylor standing in his own room without any weapons in his hands, the probable cause statement says.

"Christopher said he then began to fire his gun multiple times at Taylor ... until the gun would not shoot anymore," the statement says.

Fritz's father came up from downstairs and took the gun, and Fritz told his father, "I killed Taylor," the statement says.

The father — who had called 911 at about 7:30 a.m. to report "a rapid succession of gunshots" — then told Fritz to sit on the couch until police arrived, the statement says.

Layton police Lt. Travis Lyman said Tuesday that police found Vancamp, who had been shot "numerous times," dead inside his bedroom.

He said an autopsy was being performed Tuesday morning at the state medical examiner's office.

Lyman said he did not know what precipitated the initial fight, which ranged from the hallway to a female resident's bedroom and back out into the hallway.

Police had said Monday that it was possible the shooter had fired at Taylor in self-defense. But Lyman said Tuesday they were confident the murder charge was appropriate.

Formal charges will be screened with the Davis County Attorney's Office, he said.

Following the shooting, the female resident of the home and Fritz's father took the handgun allegedly used in the slaying, as well as another firearm, and placed them in the kitchen, Lyman said.

Lyman said he did not know how long any of the home's occupants had been living at the residence.

