Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Ogden police chief steps down, successor to be named Wednesday

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Dec 20 2016 08:21 pm
Law enforcement » Mike Ashment’s career spanned 30 years.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Ogden Police Chief Mike Ashment is calling an end to his 30-year law enforcement career with the city, saying he will retire with the new year.

Ashment's successor was to be introduced by Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell at a news conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The new chief's identity was not released prior to the planned announcement.

Ogden police Lt. Danielle Croyle confirmed Ashment's departure on the department's Facebook site late Monday.

"I'm happy to have served the great people of Ogden," stated Ashment, who has served as chief since 2012. "And I feel fortunate to have done a lot of good over the years, for OPD and for the community. But I have to be honest, I'm looking forward to spending some more quality time with my family and enjoying the great outdoors."

Ashment joined OPD started as a reserve police officer in 1985, going full-time at age 22 after earning his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree.

From there, he progressed through the ranks and served in nearly every bureau of the department, including several years in investigations and drug enforcement.

Ashment earn numerous honors, among them OPD's Medal of Merit, Distinguished Service Certificate, and was included in a Distinguished Unit Citation.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()