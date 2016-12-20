Ogden police chief steps down, successor to be named Wednesday

Law enforcement » Mike Ashment’s career spanned 30 years.

Ogden Police Chief Mike Ashment is calling an end to his 30-year law enforcement career with the city, saying he will retire with the new year.

Ashment's successor was to be introduced by Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell at a news conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The new chief's identity was not released prior to the planned announcement.

Ogden police Lt. Danielle Croyle confirmed Ashment's departure on the department's Facebook site late Monday.

"I'm happy to have served the great people of Ogden," stated Ashment, who has served as chief since 2012. "And I feel fortunate to have done a lot of good over the years, for OPD and for the community. But I have to be honest, I'm looking forward to spending some more quality time with my family and enjoying the great outdoors."