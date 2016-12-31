Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Gail Miller plays to win the game of life — and helps others do the same

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (34)

Gail Miller still owns the first car she ever bought.

It wasn't the Ford T-bird she had seen advertised in the paper, the one she really wanted. Instead, it was a 1963 red Ford Falcon Sprint convertible, the one her boyfriend, a guy named Lawrence, wanted her to have … so he could drive it and race it.

The salesman worked Gail, 19 at the time, hard with the deal.

"Come look at this," he said.

"No," she answered back. "I don't like that one."

"What if I knock a couple hundred dollars off the $2,600 sticker price?"

"No," she said.

"What if I take it down to $2,200?"

That's when a rather persuasive Larry joined ranks with the sales guy.

"He could see the potential for drag racing in that car," Gail says, 54 years later. "He cut the wheel wells out to put slicks on it, and I financed the whole thing through the credit union at the telephone company where I worked. Every time he raced it, he'd break something, and I'd have to go get more money. By the time I got that car paid off, I think it was about $10,000."

Eight years later, after Larry had landed on the trailhead of his iconic automotive career, he bought a sparkling exact twin to the Falcon Sprint and gave it to Gail, who by then had become his wife, as a sentimental gift. She now had two Falcons. He doubled up her modest prize.

Decades later, and eight years after Larry's death, Gail has repaid her late-husband now by doubling up his prize — the Larry H. Miller Group of Cos., a corporate empire that features more than 80 businesses, operating in 46 states, including 63 auto dealerships, 17 Megaplex Theatres with 180 screens, the Utah Jazz, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 110 Fanzz stores, a financing outfit, an advertising agency and numerous other enterprises, all of which combine to do billions of dollars of business and provide jobs for 11,000 employees.

Gail Miller is the head of all of that and more, overseeing a massive company restructure, guiding the Miller family's philanthropic efforts and involving herself in causes and community-related issues.

"Larry had this realization that what we were doing was not just for us," she says. "He loved providing for other people. This wasn't a vehicle for us to get rich. It was a vehicle for us to be stewards over … whatever riches we had available with which to do good. That's kind of been our mantra."

Clark Whitworth, chief executive officer of the LHM Group, who worked with Larry for three decades, says: "Gail's really stepped up. She doesn't let things get out of control. Her hair is not on fire, always chasing things. … She's exceeded expectations. And she's definitely in charge."

She's like the character in the old E.F. Hutton commercials: When Gail talks, everybody listens.

If the Jazz are making a big personnel decision, general manager Dennis Lindsey says he and his staff work through whatever scenario is at hand, research it, come to a conclusion, then take it to the owner: "You get into a Rudy Gobert extension, for example. We make suggestions, and she decides and signs off on it. She asks the best questions. I always enjoy it when she's in the room."

» Next page... 2 3 4 5 6 7 Single page

 

AT A GLANCE

About Gail Miller

» Born in Salt Lake City in 1943.

» Marries Larry Miller in 1965.

» Has five children.

» Helps Larry purchase first car dealership in 1979.

» Signs on with Larry to co-own the Utah Jazz in 1985; purchases entire NBA franchise a year later.

» Couple finance most of the construction costs of the 19,911-seat Delta Center in 1991.

» Larry Miller dies in 2009.

» Remarries, to Kim Wilson, in 2012.

» Owner LHM Group of Cos., which includes more than 60 dealerships, 110 retail stores, theaters, an advertising agency, a financing company, the Utah Jazz, Vivint Smart Home Arena, and multiple other enterprises, all of which combine to employ some 11,000 people.

» Family and company have contributed millions of dollars to health, education, children’s and women’s causes, and in giving aid to the homeless, and other charitable endeavors.

» Involved in community activism, including Count My Vote and homeless issues.

» Listed by Forbes and other publications as one of Utah’s wealthiest people.

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()