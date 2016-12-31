Gail Miller plays to win the game of life — and helps others do the same

"What if I take it down to $2,200?"

That's when a rather persuasive Larry joined ranks with the sales guy.

"He could see the potential for drag racing in that car," Gail says, 54 years later. "He cut the wheel wells out to put slicks on it, and I financed the whole thing through the credit union at the telephone company where I worked. Every time he raced it, he'd break something, and I'd have to go get more money. By the time I got that car paid off, I think it was about $10,000."

Eight years later, after Larry had landed on the trailhead of his iconic automotive career, he bought a sparkling exact twin to the Falcon Sprint and gave it to Gail, who by then had become his wife, as a sentimental gift. She now had two Falcons. He doubled up her modest prize.

Decades later, and eight years after Larry's death, Gail has repaid her late-husband now by doubling up his prize — the Larry H. Miller Group of Cos., a corporate empire that features more than 80 businesses, operating in 46 states, including 63 auto dealerships, 17 Megaplex Theatres with 180 screens, the Utah Jazz, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 110 Fanzz stores, a financing outfit, an advertising agency and numerous other enterprises, all of which combine to do billions of dollars of business and provide jobs for 11,000 employees.

Gail Miller is the head of all of that and more, overseeing a massive company restructure, guiding the Miller family's philanthropic efforts and involving herself in causes and community-related issues.

"Larry had this realization that what we were doing was not just for us," she says. "He loved providing for other people. This wasn't a vehicle for us to get rich. It was a vehicle for us to be stewards over … whatever riches we had available with which to do good. That's kind of been our mantra."

Clark Whitworth, chief executive officer of the LHM Group, who worked with Larry for three decades, says: "Gail's really stepped up. She doesn't let things get out of control. Her hair is not on fire, always chasing things. … She's exceeded expectations. And she's definitely in charge."

She's like the character in the old E.F. Hutton commercials: When Gail talks, everybody listens.

If the Jazz are making a big personnel decision, general manager Dennis Lindsey says he and his staff work through whatever scenario is at hand, research it, come to a conclusion, then take it to the owner: "You get into a Rudy Gobert extension, for example. We make suggestions, and she decides and signs off on it. She asks the best questions. I always enjoy it when she's in the room."